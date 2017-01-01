You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Patagonia Powslayer Bib
Review: Patagonia Powslayer Bib
Simon Peterson
Patagonia’s PowSlayer bibs are everything you want in a ski pant: burly enough to handle a day of lift-serve pow-slaying, yet nimble enough to keep one comfortable in the backcountry.
They nailed it with the minimalist design and two-way slider side zips for venting. My only complaint is having no complaints.
$600; patagonia.com.
