You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Patagonia Powslayer Bib

Review: Patagonia Powslayer Bib

Patagonia Powslayer Bibs

Review: Patagonia Powslayer Bib

facebook twitter email Print This
Simon Peterson

Patagonia’s PowSlayer bibs are everything you want in a ski pant: burly enough to handle a day of lift-serve pow-slaying, yet nimble enough to keep one comfortable in the backcountry.

They nailed it with the minimalist design and two-way slider side zips for venting. My only complaint is having no complaints.

$600; patagonia.com.

Appears in 
Skiing
Spring 2018

Snow Report (24hrs)

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 