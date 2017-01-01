You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Patagonia Descensionist Jacket
Review: Patagonia Descensionist Jacket
David Tucker
It’s easy to work up a sweat trudging around the mountains in fresh snow, and that’s why the breathability of Patagonia’s Descensionist is such a bonus. Take this waterproof, lightweight shell on high-output tours in inclement weather (which describes spring in Montana to a T) and enjoy the mobility of the coat’s stretchy fabric.
Drawbacks: slim fit, no pit-zips, and your pack’s hip-belt will run right through the extra-long pockets.
$450; patagonia.com.
