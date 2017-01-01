You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: MPOWERED Luci Pro Series
Review: MPOWERED Luci Pro Series
Melissa Doar
The MPOWERD Luci Pro Series inflatable solar lantern is possibly the coolest outdoor contraption I own. It recharges quickly using the two-way USB port, and can hold a single solar charge for up to two days. It’s super affordable, weighs practically nothing, and collapses for easy storage. It’s now a staple in my outdoor kit no matter the adventure.
$35; mpowerd.com.
