Review: MPOWERED Luci Pro Series

Melissa Doar

The MPOWERD Luci Pro Series inflatable solar lantern is possibly the coolest outdoor contraption I own. It recharges quickly using the two-way USB port, and can hold a single solar charge for up to two days. It’s super affordable, weighs practically nothing, and collapses for easy storage. It’s now a staple in my outdoor kit no matter the adventure.

$35; mpowerd.com

Spring 2018 
Miscellaneous
Spring 2018

