You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Kammok Roo Single
Review: Kammok Roo Single
Review: Kammok Roo Single
Mike England
For an impromptu nap or overnight on early-season hikes or river trips, you can’t beat the Roo Single hammock by Kammok.
At a wispy ten ounces and stuffing down to the size of an apple, you won’t even know you’re carrying it.
Set up the Wallaby and spend the night in comfort, ready for action the next day.
$65; kammok.com.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store