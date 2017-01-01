You are here

Review: Fishpond Headgate Tippet Holder

Mike England

With all the doodads and thingamajigs dangling from fly vests these days, it can be difficult to know where necessity stops and excess begins.

One arguably indispensable doohickey is the Headgate Tippet Holder from Fishpond, which keeps spools handy and organized instead of piled up in one’s pocket.

The Headgate has a built-in line-cutter and comes loaded with five spools of RIO Powerflex tippet.

$40 ($20 sans tippet); rioproducts.com.

