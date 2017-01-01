You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest
Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest
Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest
Chris McCarthy
The Uncompahgre insulated vest from First Lite packs down to nothing and keeps your core extremely warm.
With its light weight and snug fit, it’s a great part of any layering system, but it also serves as outerwear over a heavy shirt or fleece on cool spring days.
What’s more, the durable rip-stop fabric is wind- and water-resistant.
$130; firstlite.com.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store