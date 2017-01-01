You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest

Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest

Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest

Review: First Lite Uncompahgre Vest

facebook twitter email Print This
Chris McCarthy

The Uncompahgre insulated vest from First Lite packs down to nothing and keeps your core extremely warm.

With its light weight and snug fit, it’s a great part of any layering system, but it also serves as outerwear over a heavy shirt or fleece on cool spring days.

What’s more, the durable rip-stop fabric is wind- and water-resistant.

$130; firstlite.com.

Appears in 
Apparel
Spring 2018

Snow Report (24hrs)

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 