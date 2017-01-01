Review: Cotopaxi Tarak del Dia

Refreshingly devoid of superfluity, the 20-liter Tarak del Dia is a multi-pitch climbing pack from Cotopaxi that works equally well as a hiking daypack. Gone are the overwrought elements so common in contemporary packs; the Tarak’s streamlined design includes slim straps, minimalist hook-and-loop buckles, and a snug, comfortable fit. Four pockets organize essentials while key gear-attachment points keep your equipment secure. Available at the Crazy Mountain Outdoor Co.

$90; cotopaxi.com.