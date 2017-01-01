You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2018 / Review: Cotopaxi Tarak del Dia

Review: Cotopaxi Tarak del Dia

Cotopaxi, Tarak del Dia

Review: Cotopaxi Tarak del Dia

facebook twitter email Print This
Mike England

Refreshingly devoid of superfluity, the 20-liter Tarak del Dia is a multi-pitch climbing pack from Cotopaxi that works equally well as a hiking daypack. Gone are the overwrought elements so common in contemporary packs; the Tarak’s streamlined design includes slim straps, minimalist hook-and-loop buckles, and a snug, comfortable fit. Four pockets organize essentials while key gear-attachment points keep your equipment secure. Available at the Crazy Mountain Outdoor Co.

$90; cotopaxi.com

Appears in 
Packs
Spring 2018

Snow Report (24hrs)

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 