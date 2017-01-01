Diana Dearest

Alexander Pope did say it best:

True wit is nature to advantage dressed.

And since mankind will endure and prevail.

‘Tis only fitting we study his travail.

But all springs first from fertile earth,

And therein lies true nature’s worth:

A lofty peak, a rushing stream,

Dark forests holding life unseen.

This truth, when well expressed,

Studies mankind and all the rest.

For nature retains its primordial plan;

There is more to life than man.











