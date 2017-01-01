Bald Eagle

—Haliaeetus leucocephalus

Architect of twigs and sorrow,

she nests in the oldest forests

below the tops of dying trees;

most of the eggs too soft to survive.

Still, she builds up a brooding basket

decorated with a spray of pine.

In the egg cup, moss-mounds, feathers,

the heads of fish.

Crouched on the branch,

conspicuous, she patiently eyes

the ocean that flows deftly

beneath her, the wide open wind.

Born crying, an eaglet pips a hole

in the brittleness around it. Stripped

of its shell, it feeds and it feeds,

asks for nothing more.

This poem is a reprint from The Tracks We Leave by Barbara Helfgott Hyett.