Review: Therm-a-rest NeoAir All Season SV

After two seasons of heavy abuse and several patch jobs, it was time for a new air mattress. I opted for the four-season, rugged, go-anywhere NeoAir All Season SV from Therm-A-Rest. It took several tries using the new SpeedValve, but once I got the hang of it, the mattress aired up quickly. Fully inflated, it boasts 2.5 inches of stabilized loft, and combined with multiple ThermaCapture reflective layers, provides me a warm, comfy sleep surface no matter what time of year. After a great night of sleep, the NeoAir packs down small, adding minimal bulk and weight to my gear. Available at Bob Ward's. $160; thermarest.com.