Review: SealLine Bulkhead

I spend a great deal of time fishing from my kayak, so protecting dry gear from becoming wet is incredibly important to me. I also need to maximize the limited storage space in my kayak’s bow hatch, which is why I use the Bulkhead tapered drybag from SealLine. This bag features an updated DrySeal roll-top closure, PurgeAir valve, and fully welded seams. Its unique shape stows easily into the hatch of my kayak, and keeps my gear dry and easily accessible when I’m on the water. $50; seallinegear.com.