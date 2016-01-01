Review: Leatherman Signal

If you could get 20 tools for $100, you’d do it, right? That pretty much describes the Signal from Leatherman, an new multi-tool with all the everyday essentials like a blade, screwdriver, and bottle-opener, plus new survival-specific items such as a fire-starting ferrocerium rod and emergency whistle. These two tools stash inside the Signal’s handle and while tricky to remove at first, once you fuss with the unit, you’ll have no trouble deploying them—although they seem a bit flimsy and it’s unclear how they’ll handle repeated use. The rest of the multi-tool is as burly as any Leatherman you’ve had before, and with all the extra features, this might just replace your at-home toolbox. Available at Owenhouse Ace Hardware. $100; leatherman.com.