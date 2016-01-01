You are here

Review: Feedback Sports Pro-Elite

David Tucker

Unless this was the winter you decided to fat-bike more, it’s probably been a few months since you took your steed for a gallop. Do yourself a favor: before returning to the trail, give ‘er a tune up. There’s basic maintenance you can do at home, and the Pro Elite from Feedback Sports is just the tool for the job. This work stand is burly, so it’s perfect for tuning those heavier all-mountain rigs; but it also folds up small, so you can bring it on the road for your spring pilgrimage to Moab. An adjustable tripod base adds stability when needed; height settings are precise and sturdy. The stand’s clamp has a quick-release button, which is helpful when unloading, but when securing your bike into the stand, expect to work the tightening knob a bit at first (it loosens up over time). Available at Owenhouse Cycling. $265; feedbacksports.com

Biking
Spring 2017

