Review: "Birds of Montana"

Birds of Montana field guide

Mike England

Bird books are like opinions and posterior apertures—everyone, it seems, has one. And sifting through the gaggle of options can be a tedious, untidy process, after which you may want to abandon bird-watching altogether. Not so with Stan Tekiela’s Birds of Montana (Adventure Publications, $15), an austere, easy-to-read guide that fits in a pocket, glove box, pack, wherever. This book is for the casual avian admirer who simply wants to know the name and basic traits of a particular bird. No highfalutin taxonomic derivations; no detailed discussions of migration nuances and subspecies variation. Just a big photo on one side, and a page of information on the other—which, of course, is all that most of us need. 

Spring 2017

