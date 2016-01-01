Review: AMS Amphibian Hunter

While on the water, there’s no better way to safeguard your scattergun than with an AMS Amphibian Hunter gun case. This baby’s fully waterproof, with a super-tight, roll-top closure; it’s padded to protect against inadvertent impact; and it floats. Welded D-rings keeps it lashed to your craft, and a shoulder-strap makes for convenient transport on long approaches to and from the river. Need we say more? $88; americanmountainsupply.com.