Full Suspension
Wall-mounted bike storage.
Storing a bicycle in your home can be an inconvenience. After doing some research on bike racks, I came across a great-looking wall-mounted model selling for much more than I wanted to pay. I knew I could make something similar for a fraction of the cost. Off to the hardware store I went, and for $25 and a couple hours of time, I’d made a rack that serves a number of purposes. It keeps the bike off the ground, stores accessories, and serves as a shelf as well. The rack was built using a two-foot by four-foot sheet of 3/4-inch plywood. The build is rather simple: make your cuts, assemble, and attach to the wall with a couple bolts. You’ll have fun doing it, and this perfect storage solution just might become the focal point of the room. Here’s how to get it done.
Steps
-Cut the boards to size using a table saw or circular saw
-Create the notch where the bike frame will rest
-Sand and stain the boards prior to assembly
-Assemble the rack using wood glue and nails
-Seal the project and mount to the wall
Visit diypete.com for more details, a cut list, materials, and more DIY projects.
