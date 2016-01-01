Fishin' Fouls

Dos and don'ts on the river.

In fishing, as in life, etiquette is important. But we seem to have backslid a bit, into a more chaotic pattern of self-obsessed slights, ongoing offenses, and odious infractions that degrade the angling experience. To avert fishing fisticuffs and streamside vigilantism, we’ve compiled some rules. Read them, live them—because nobody likes a fish-hole.



Don’t

Fish too close to another person

Do

Give space, be polite, and respect other people’s attempts at solitude





Don’t

Turn up your nose at the spin/bait angler

Do

Appreciate variety, individual choice, and another angler’s decision to fish in a way that actually catches fish

Don’t

Leave debris on the bank

Do

Be mindful to clean up excess line, bait boxes, and beer cans, and don’t be afraid to pick up others’ trash while you’re at it

Don’t

Hold a fish out of water too long, especially for superfluous photos

Do

Keep ’em wet and practice other catch-and-release techniques

Don’t

Decry bobbers but use a strike indicator (they’re the same thing)

Do

Make things just a little easier on yourself; fish are smarter than you think

Don’t

Be a guide with an attitude—it’s not your put-in and it’s not your river

Do

Cry foul when it’s appropriate and enforce good stewardship of the resource

Don’t

Bitch about catching whitefish or, even worse, throw them up on the bank to die

Do

Catch whitefish—they’re native and you probably aren’t

Don’t

Jump in the hole right below or above someone

Do

See rule #1

Don’t

Watch someone fish and just sit there, waiting for them to leave

Do

Move along—these are blue-ribbon streams full of trout; you’ll find a good hole just around the bend

Don’t

Pass too closely to wade fishermen from a boat

Do

Respect the river’s right-of-way

Don’t

Dawdle at the boat ramp or pull in unprepared

Do

Get your craft in and out quickly, so that others can enjoy their day

Don’t

Correct your friend’s facts and figures when he’s telling a tale

Do

Respect the art of the fish story, and the concept of creative license