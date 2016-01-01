Casting for the Easter Fish

I am instinctively

Addicted to fishing,

Innately I confess.

With amigoed muskateers

Pescatelled in thoughtless

Waders deeply riffled

I fish with otters

Snaking their fur

Tails. Sigmoid herons, one-legging.

Cold, stone-thatched banks

Shed their winter leaves—

Wind scuttling them to water.

Swirling jetsam,

Swirling flotsam. My lined

Mind cast adeep.