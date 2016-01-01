You are here< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Spring 2017 / Casting for the Easter Fish
Casting for the Easter Fish
Sid Gustafson
I am instinctively
Addicted to fishing,
Innately I confess.
With amigoed muskateers
Pescatelled in thoughtless
Waders deeply riffled
I fish with otters
Snaking their fur
Tails. Sigmoid herons, one-legging.
Cold, stone-thatched banks
Shed their winter leaves—
Wind scuttling them to water.
Swirling jetsam,
Swirling flotsam. My lined
Mind cast adeep.
