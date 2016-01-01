You are here

Casting for the Easter Fish

"An Early Riser" by Mary Maxam

Casting for the Easter Fish

Sid Gustafson

I am instinctively
Addicted to fishing,
Innately I confess. 

With amigoed muskateers
Pescatelled in thoughtless
Waders deeply riffled 

I fish with otters
Snaking their fur
Tails. Sigmoid herons, one-legging. 

Cold, stone-thatched banks
Shed their winter leaves—
Wind scuttling them to water. 

Swirling jetsam,
Swirling flotsam. My lined
Mind cast adeep.

Appears in 
Arts & Culture
Spring 2017

