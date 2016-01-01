You are here

Gallatin History Museum

Cast from the Past

the editors

William Ginn shows off his catch in this back-in-the-day version of the grip-and-grin. His trout were big, he kept them all, and he looked damn good doing it in a wool cap and suit. Yes, times have changed. These days he’d need a flat-brim trucker hat, a fly-patterned buff, and a UV-resistant tech-tee from Patagucci to catch fish that big; and he’d sure as hell put ’em back, lest he blaspheme the sacred ethic of catch-and-release. To purchase this or other archival images from southwest Montana’s outdoor past, visit gallatinhistorymuseum.imagekind.com.

Appears in 
Fishing
Spring 2017
Bozeman

