Review: Mountain Extreme Non-Insulated

I’d been without a good hunting boot for a long time without realizing it. But after I picked up the Mountain Extreme Non-Insulated from Kenetrek, it became clear that my feet were missing out. This 10-inch-tall, full-grain-leather boot is not only durable, but unexpectedly light, too. With a waterproof, breathable membrane, reinforced stitching, and a lightweight outsole with deep tread, it’s got everything I need for chasing pheasants on the prairie, hunting elk in the mountains, and anything in between. This boot provides a great balance between support and breathability. I've used it equally in hot, dry conditions, with wet and cold environments. I used to think my feet suffering was just part of the deal while hunting. Kenetrek has proven me wrong; $465.