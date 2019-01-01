Gatlin’ Dave stared at his quarry

with eyes of burning ice—

Raised the rifle to his cheek

and fired once. Then twice!

The shots rang out loud and fierce

on that crisp Montana day.

But the huge deer heeded not Dave’s tries,

just munched forbs while looking his way.

Shots three, four, and five did follow

as Gatlin’ Dave pulled the trigger.

Yet still the monster stood, unhurt–—

Why? Dave couldn’t figure.

It gazed at Dave with eyes content

while filling up its belly.

The huge rack it wore like a crown

made Dave’s legs feel like jelly.

Reloading, thrice more Dave fired

at the giant there before him.

But the beast seemed not to care

and Dave’s chances grew dim.

Shots nine and ten split the air,

yet his target was standing, still.

Then in a long-tailed flash of white

was gone, having eaten its fill.

It seemed to laugh at Gatlin’ Dave

as through the woods it went.

Dave hurled curses at the beast,

even more than the bullets he’d spent.

Poor Gatlin’ Dave trudged back to camp,

cursing his bad luck.

“Next time I'll bring more rounds,” he vowed.

“Then I'll bag that buck!”