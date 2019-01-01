Review: "Wild Montana"

Often, the highlights of a trip to Yellowstone or a weekend spent in the wilderness are encounters with the four-legged or winged compatriots we see along the way. In his book, Wild Montana (Farcountry Press, $27), photographer Donald M. Jones captures the curious, awe-inspiring, and often humorous moments of the wild creatures in his home state. From mountain goats in the rugged high-alpine terrain, to a tiny wide-eyed owl family, to the comical progression of a fox diving in the snow for mice, Wild Montana spans species, seasons, and regions. Rich with color, action, and emotion, Jones’s photos, witty captions, and personal stories candidly depict the life of a wildlife photographer and his Montana subjects—an excellent addition to any bookshelf or coffee table.