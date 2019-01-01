Review: Schnee's Kestrel
Review: Schnee's Kestrel
Danielle McCarthy
When I got my Kestrel boots from Schnee’s, I pulled them straight out of the box and went on a 25-mile backpack. It wasn’t the most challenging hike ever, but it had a little bit of everything, including mud, rock, water, and scree. The boots handled it all without missing a step—I’m actually looking forward to going the extra mile this hunting season. Available at Schnee’s; $330.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store