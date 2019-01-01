You are here

Review: Schnee's Kestrel

Danielle McCarthy

When I got my Kestrel boots from Schnee’s, I pulled them straight out of the box and went on a 25-mile backpack. It wasn’t the most challenging hike ever, but it had a little bit of everything, including mud, rock, water, and scree. The boots handled it all without missing a step—I’m actually looking forward to going the extra mile this hunting season. Available at Schnee’s; $330.

Fall 2019

