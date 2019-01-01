Review: Salewa Ortles Hybrid Tirolwool Celliant

The Salewa Ortles Hybrid Tirolwool Celliant women’s jacket is designed for warmth, breathability, and mobility for those stop-and-go, high-energy outdoor alpine adventures.

This stylish, comfortable jacket provides extra insulation where it's needed most—in the chest, back, and shoulders. It’s constructed with a thinner, stretchy material along the lower arms and down the sides, allowing for temperature regulation and freedom of movement. This slimmer fit jacket can still easily accommodate a thicker baselayer underneath, or it can be used as a midlayer in less favorable conditions.

Depending upon your outdoor activity needs, the adjustable insulated hood is compatible with a helmet either under or over the hood. When zipped up completely the collar offers high coverage for your neck and face providing extra protection when the wind kicks up. The jacket conveniently offers multiple roomy zip pockets. The inside chest pocket doubles as a compression sack allowing the jacket to pack down tightly and store away easily.

The Ortles Hybrid is surprisingly warm for being so lightweight. The hybrid wool and synthetic technology is wind-resistant and water-repellent, quickly wicking away moisture. It offers ventilation during periods of exertion, and warmth during those moments of rest out in the elements, minimizing the risk of overcooling. The Ortles Hybrid Tirolwool Celliant jacket is a perfect year-round garment for the active outdoor Montana lifestyle. $200; salewa.com.