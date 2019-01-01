You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2019 / Review: Orvis Upland Softshell

Review: Orvis Upland Softshell

Review: Orvis Upland Softshell

Review: Orvis Upland Softshell

facebook twitter email Print This
Chris McCarthy

When upland bird hunting, you face a variety of conditions, from open fields to nasty brush. Orvis’s Upland Hunting Softshell Pants repeatedly rise to the occasion. The outer shell is water-resistant, plus an extra layer on the front protects against briars. Vented legs for warm days, a breathable base layer, and unrestricted movement make these the most versatile hunting pants I own. $180.

Appears in 
Birds
Hunting
Fall 2019

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge