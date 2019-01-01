Review: Orvis Upland Softshell
Review: Orvis Upland Softshell
Chris McCarthy
When upland bird hunting, you face a variety of conditions, from open fields to nasty brush. Orvis’s Upland Hunting Softshell Pants repeatedly rise to the occasion. The outer shell is water-resistant, plus an extra layer on the front protects against briars. Vented legs for warm days, a breathable base layer, and unrestricted movement make these the most versatile hunting pants I own. $180.
