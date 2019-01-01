You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2019 / Review: Nemo Spike

Review: Nemo Spike

Review: Nemo Spike

Review: Nemo Spike

facebook twitter email Print This
Mike England

Nothing beats chasing elk through the high country—and nothing’s worse than being caught in a nasty squall five miles from camp.

Unless, of course, you packed along the Spike tent by NEMO. This clever little shelter is light, roomy, and bombproof; it sets up quickly and holds tough in wind, rain, and driving snow.

And at a paltry 21 ounces, it now has a permanent place in my pack. $250.

Appears in 
Camping
Camping
Fall 2019

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge