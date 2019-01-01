You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2019 / Review: Lowa Aerox

Review: Lowa Aerox

Review: Lowa Aerox

Review: Lowa Aerox

facebook twitter email Print This
Simon Peterson

The Aerox GTX Lo Surround is a multifunctional trail shoe that combines Gore’s Surround concept with Lowa’s direct-injection midsole ventilation channels to give the foot 360 degrees of breathability. Combine that with an aggressive sole and the result is an extremely waterproof, lightweight shoe that provides support and comfort on just about any outdoor adventure. $230.

Appears in 
Hiking & Backpacking
Footwear
Fall 2019

River Flows (CFS)

Social & Sharing

 

©2019 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge