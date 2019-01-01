Review: Kammok Kuhli Pro

When backpacking, an easy way to lighten the load is to carry a tarp instead of a tent—and if you choose the Kammok Kuhli Pro, you won’t sacrifice much in terms of comfort, either. Hypalon-reinforced anchor points make for a taut, water-shedding shelter, while integrated “storm doors” provide wrap-around protection. Stakes and knotless cords cut down set-up time when dark clouds loom—yet another advantage over a time-consuming tent. $200.