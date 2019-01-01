You are here

Review: Hill People Runner's Kit

Chris McCarthy

I wanted a chest pack to carry my .410 pistol while trail running—not for protection, but for mountain grouse my dog and I stumble across.

Enter Hill People Gear’s Runner’s Kit Bag. This low-profile chest pack has ample room for my gun, ammo, a small first-aid kit, and other items.

The adjustable harness system minimizes movement while heading uphill or on a speedy descent. $85.

