Review: Hill People Runner's Kit
Chris McCarthy
I wanted a chest pack to carry my .410 pistol while trail running—not for protection, but for mountain grouse my dog and I stumble across.
Enter Hill People Gear’s Runner’s Kit Bag. This low-profile chest pack has ample room for my gun, ammo, a small first-aid kit, and other items.
The adjustable harness system minimizes movement while heading uphill or on a speedy descent. $85.
