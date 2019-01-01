Review: Gregory Wander Youth

Gregory’s Wander 50 is youth-focused, but its features and durability are comparable to adult packs. It’s designed to grow with young adults and its adjustability is a stand-out feature. Youth packs are often one-size-fits-all, but the Wander’s VersaFit adjustable suspension allows you to adjust the pack’s torso length, making it ideal for overnight and multi-day adventures for the growing outdoorsman. $170.