Review: Gregory Wander Youth

Melissa Doar

Gregory’s Wander 50 is youth-focused, but its features and durability are comparable to adult packs. It’s designed to grow with young adults and its adjustability is a stand-out feature. Youth packs are often one-size-fits-all, but the Wander’s VersaFit adjustable suspension allows you to adjust the pack’s torso length, making it ideal for overnight and multi-day adventures for the growing outdoorsman. $170.

Fall 2019

