Review: DNX Bars Grass-Fed Beef

Mike England

Gorp and Clif Bars may stop a growling stomach, but nothing pleases the trail-worn palate like an old-fashioned hunk o’ meat—which is where the DNX Grass-Fed Beef Bar comes in. Various flavors exist; I like the Beef & Uncured Bacon Jalapeno option, which has a whopping 14 grams of protein and not a single nitrate. And for all you dietary voguesters, it meets all the usual requirements. $3.

Appears in 
Hiking & Backpacking
Nutrition
Fall 2019

