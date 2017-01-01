Review: Stio Second Light

After a long hike, when I reach an alpine ridge, the sweat stops and the cooling begins. If you need to take the chill off your skin, Stio’s Second Light pullover proves an essential extra layer. It’s super lightweight—3.5oz. to be exact—and stretchy. It features reflective piping at the back for low-light visibility, and grippy elastic keeps the hem in place. It’s got a roomier cut, designed with athletic performance and comfort in mind.

$100; stio.com.