Review: Garmin inReach Explorer+

Chris McCarthy

Being prepared in the backcountry is important, and that’s why you should make the inReach Explorer+ from Garmin part of your kit. This GPS sends text messages that include your location to folks from anywhere. If it’s an emergency, there’s an SOS button that connects you to a 24/7 global monitoring center. The device takes pre-trip setup and practice, so don’t expect to use it right out of the box.

$500; garmin.com.

Fall 2018

