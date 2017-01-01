You are here

< backHome / Magazine / Archives / Fall 2018 / Review: First Lite Furnace Henley

Review: First Lite Furnace Henley

Review: First Lite Furnace Henley

Review: First Lite Furnace Henley

facebook twitter email Print This
Mike England

First Lite's Furnace Henley is a stretchy, form-fitting pullover that lets you layer in camouflaged comfort. Its Merino fabric sits smooth against the skin while the 5% spandex prevents constriction. Use it as a toasty mid-layer when sitting still and as a silent outer layer when moving around. The Furnace comes in several colors and patterns; I like the First Lite Fusion, as it’s an effective all-around Montana camo.

$145; firstlite.com.

Appears in 
Hunting
Fall 2018

River Flows (CFS)

Share the Love

© 2000-2017 Outside Media Group, LLC
Powered by BitForge 