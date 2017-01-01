Review: Sitka Core Midweight

If you’re searching a new hunting-season baselayer, look no further than the Sitka Core Midweight Zip-T. This zippered crew-neck, long-sleeved shirt is ideal for getting you through cold mornings and warm afternoons. The fabric wicks away moisture, which helps keep you dry on the long hike into your favorite hunting spot. You can control your body temperature by zipping the front up or down. The fabric also features Polygiene, which neutralizes odors with an antimicrobial agent called silver salt. Don’t believe it? Just ask my wife after I’ve had a day in the field. $90; sitkagear.com.