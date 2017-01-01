Review: Native Tank 7

I’ve been extremely happy with my Native sunglasses, so I decided to try out their ski goggles. After looking over the various styles, I opted for the Tank-7, as they’re a smaller fit than the other models, so no worries about looking buggy. I chose the striker package, with a green mirror lens.

The lenses are “snowtuned,” meaning they get darker as the light gets brighter. They have an anti-fog coating, are oil- and water-resistant, and filter out HEV light, making colors brighter and enhancing the snow-covered landscape. The Tank-7 also has a spherical lens, curving on both the horizontal and vertical; this helped keep my line of sight open, even with the smaller field of view. And like other Native eyewear, the lenses are interchangeable, making it easy to swap out when conditions warrant.

I’m every bit as satisfied with these goggles as I am with the sunglasses.

$130; nativeeyewear.com.