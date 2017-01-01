Review: Light & Motion Urban 350 Obsidian Stout

As darkness comes sooner to southwest Montana, but temps remain (relatively) warm, a bike light becomes an essential item—for everything from in-town commuting to post-work trail rides. There’s no shortage of lights out there, but I like the Urban 350 Obsidian Stout by Light & Motion. Why? Because it’s lightweight, streamlined (read: unobtrusive), and affordable, mainly, but also because of the simple quick-release mount.

No more complicated mounting process, or leaving a mountain bracket on my bike all the time. This puppy straps on and off quickly, yet holds tight on bumps, which means I can stash it in my pack or pocket until I need it. What’s more, the controls are intuitive and the entire light is waterproof.

$50; lightandmotion.com.