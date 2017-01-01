Review: Halo XL450

You are here

Mike England

If you’re like the average hunter, you don’t shoot much past 300 yards with a rifle, or 30 with a bow. Which is great—you’re actually hunting, not just shooting. But you’ll still need to know your distance, for a proper hold-over and confidence in a clean kill. One inexpensive way to improve accuracy is by using the Halo XL450 rangefinder, a simple, easy-to-use device that helps you take your best shot, each and every time. With six-power magnification and accurate rangefinding from five to 450 yards, this is the only tool you’ll need, for whatever weapon you choose. Built-in angle adjustment gives you increased accuracy, and a scan mode allows you to range multiple targets. $100; halooptics.com.

Hunting
Fall 2017

