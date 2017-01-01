Review: Alpacas of Montana Swift Wicking

I spend a lot of time on trails, mostly running or hiking. I also spend a lot of time discussing footwear with other runners and hikers, but typically it’s the shoes or boots; rarely do I talk about my socks. The Swift Wicking running socks from Alpacas of Montana have changed that for me. You can feel the difference when you put these socks on as they immediately start wicking away any perspiration. And their great wicking ability doesn’t stop with just sweat. If you cross a creek or stream these socks will pull the water away from your feet and, if you have good shoes or boots, out of your footwear. This wicking also helps keep your feet cool in the hot summer and dry and warm in the cold winter. I must admit, when I first put the running socks on, it seemed they were too soft to provide a good feel for the trail and would slide around in the shoe. To my surprise, I felt like my shoes were more connected to my feet than ever and I had no issues with my foot sliding around. $20; alpacasofmontana.com.