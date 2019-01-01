Sales – Debi Randolph

Debi Randolph grew up in Kentucky, embraces all things Kentucky (horses, bourbon and basketball), and is happy to promote the Montucky lifestyle. She enjoys fishing (however this photo is probably the last time she actually caught one). She and her husband managed a fishing lodge south of Ennis for several years, but now her free time is spent at outdoor music festivals (especially if Reckless Kelly is playing) and traveling the backroads of Montana. Debi worked in radio and TV sales in Boise before moving to Montana 10 years ago.