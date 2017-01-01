Photo Intern – Austin Jenanyan

Born and raised in California with little exposure to the outdoors, Austin Jenanyan finally he got the chance to fulfill his dream of living in the mountains when he began attending Montana State University. As an avid photographer, Austin has always had a strong passion to travel the world. The past few summers have led him to work in and explore places including Glacier, Grand Teton, and Rocky Mountain national parks. No matter what he does, his camera is always by his side. Over the past several years of adventures at MSU and abroad, the beautiful mountains, spontaneous adventures, unlimited photo opportunities, and amazing people have and will continue to create memories that will last a lifetime for Austin. His sense of adventure has changed his life and given him a feeling of wanderlust which drives him to keep going and explore the world around him.