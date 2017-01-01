Outside Sales – Andra Spurr
Outside Sales – Andra Spurr
Eighteen years ago, Andra Spurr made the move to Bozeman from Newport, Rhode Island. Clean air, no traffic or lines, and friendly people made Montana just the place to be. Andra has worked at daily and weekly newspapers and a variety of magazines about everything from gardening to sailing. When not pounding the pavement or her keyboard in search of ads, she is most happy working and enjoying her flower gardens.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store