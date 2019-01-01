Intern – Travis Wilson
Born somewhere in the U.S., Travis Wilson strives to create that weird sensation you get when images and sound are squished together just right. A semi-decent mountain runner and a cheap substitution to hiring a professional fly-guide, Travis is known for his champion parallel-parking skills, as well as composing the best comebacks seven hours too late.
