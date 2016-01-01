Intern – Emma Nord

You are here

In pursuit of a geology degree, Emma left her hometown of Boise, Idaho for San Diego, California. She quickly found that the local crags were schist, and preferred the mountains and high desert to the beach—and writing over chemistry. So Emma changed her major to rhetoric and became a PCGI climbing guide, spending every weekend in Joshua Tree, Idyllwild, Yosemite, or Red Rocks—not taking her time in the Southwest for granite. She moved to Bozeman because she heard the rocks were gneiss.

