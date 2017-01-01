Editorial Intern – Luke Ebeling

Following the mass migration from California and Colorado to Bozeman, Luke moved to Montana from Denver to pursue an English degree at Montana State, where he is a full-time student. In addition, he has taken up the role of part-time pupil in the arts of both self-deprecation and attention to detail this semester at O/B. Outside of education, his main pursuits are running, climbing on rock, reading anything that’s quality, staying away from amphibions, and listening to quality music. Luke also tries his best to keep up on skis and bikes, and guides during the summers in the wonderful foothills of the Rocky Mountains.