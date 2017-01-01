Editorial Intern—Luke Ebeling

Following in the mass migration from California and Colorado to Bozeman, Luke moved to Montana from Denver to pursue an English Degree at Montana State, where he is a full-time student. When he’s not juggling school, his main pursuits are running, climbing on rock, reading anything that’s quality, and listening to quality music. In addition, he tries his best to keep up on skis and bikes, and guides during the summers in the wonderful foothills of the Rocky Mountains.