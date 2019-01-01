Cordelia Pryor
Cordelia Pryor
An out of stater from Colorado, Cordelia moved to Bozeman to ski, hike, paddle, and occasionally attend classes at MSU. Underqualified and generally incapable, she landed an internship with OB by some sort of divine intervention. Occasionally, she is a great intern. Now, they cant seem to get rid of her. While skiing tops her list, she's always looking for new outdoor activities to add to her repertoire.
Appears in
- Magazine
- Activities
- Places
- Planning
- Gear
- Skills
- Lifestyle
- Nature
- Community
- O/B Store