Campus Coordinator – Taylor Burlage

A Bozemanite born and bred, Taylor spends his free time exploring the mountains with his dog Beni. As a young and perpetually hungry guy, he can often be found daydreaming about massive elk, fat huckleberries, rich mushrooms, and Clif Bars. Favoring the woods to the MSU campus, homework is done in the mountains—when weather allows. When it doesn't, well... homework can wait. An avid musician, book lover, and an admirer of more talented people, Taylor balances his outdoor adventures with a healthy dose of the arts, hoping to one day achieve the status of "Rugged Renaissance Man," or something equally grandiose. In the spirit of achieving his goal, he has recently taken to sliding down mountains on long strips of fiberglass, climbing rocks with extremely tight shoes on, and spontaneously reciting slam poetry to his roommates.