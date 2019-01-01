Bookkeeper — Andrea Rice
Raised on lentils and canned chili, Andrea Rice has never exceeded 120 pounds, even when pregnant—which she is often. In addition to corralling her 12 children, she can be found sunbathing, playing video games, and haranging her husband for his sloppy Latin. One day she hopes to develop lobuli auricularum strong enough to hold one-pound earrings.
