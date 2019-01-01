Asst. Editor – Corey Hockett

Seasonally aroused, adventure-enthused, and politically misguided, Corey Hockett likes to move around outside. He hails from Bozeman and is often found skiing, hunting, climbing, biking, paddling, and running around his Montana backyard with a pen and camera in hand. A journalism student turned wildland firefighter turned photographer, Corey enjoys wild open spaces and the snow, water, rock, and wildlife that come with them.